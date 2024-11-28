Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoubleVerify (DV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) recently:

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.35. 1,051,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,439.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

