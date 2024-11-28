Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOODGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MOOD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.81. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

The Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (MOOD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically invests in equities, bonds, and gold based on relative sentiment factors. MOOD was launched on May 19, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

