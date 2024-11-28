Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 51.3% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELI opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

