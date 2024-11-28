Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 51.3% in November

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Reliance Global Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RELI opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $19.38.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Global Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.