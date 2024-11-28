Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 77.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 464,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 203,354 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,161,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 690,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $39.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 105,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,930,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,907,290. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,685,549 shares of company stock worth $114,953,194. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

