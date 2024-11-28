Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Roblox worth $926,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Roblox by 23.2% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock worth $48,434,122. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

