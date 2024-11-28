Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 818174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.55.

The company has a market capitalization of C$764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

