Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.95, with a volume of 818174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.55.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.