Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 28570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 40.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 1,298,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

