RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 475 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $746,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 165,912 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The trade was a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

