RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.