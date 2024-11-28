RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,011,000 after purchasing an additional 183,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 362,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of A opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
