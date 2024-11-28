RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after buying an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $78,570,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $23.27 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

