Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,034 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 7.9% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $504,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $181.19 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

