Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

