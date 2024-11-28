Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative View of Foot Locker Q4 Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,005,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

