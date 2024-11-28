Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 57.9%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 259,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,962. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
