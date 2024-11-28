Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Declines By 75.0%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APXI. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

