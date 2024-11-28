Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Grows By 252.0%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,477. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

