Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 94.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

ATDRY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

