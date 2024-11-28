Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 94.4%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the October 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
ATDRY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.