Short Interest in Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Declines By 42.9%

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at C$18.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.25.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

