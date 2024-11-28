Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Expands By 141.7%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIY remained flat at $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.