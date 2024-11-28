Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Decreases By 70.0%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of BEBE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

bebe stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

