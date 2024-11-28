Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases By 85.0%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE BBN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 169,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,093. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Stock Average Calculator
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.