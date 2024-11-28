Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Increases By 85.0%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BBN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 169,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,093. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 565,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

