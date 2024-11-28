Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Drops By 66.1%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

