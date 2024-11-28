Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Decreases By 97.4%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CareMax Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,794. CareMax has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
CareMax Company Profile
