Short Interest in Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Drops By 35.3%

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

