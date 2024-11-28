Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rises By 218.2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. Cochlear has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $115.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

