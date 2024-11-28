Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Rises By 900.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 2,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

