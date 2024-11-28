Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 75.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the October 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,267. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

