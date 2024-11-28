Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Drops By 45.9%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a one year low of C$46.08 and a one year high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

