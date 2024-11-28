Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Drops By 45.9%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a one year low of C$46.08 and a one year high of C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.