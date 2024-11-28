Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Increases By 74.0%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,528,700 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the October 31st total of 7,202,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125,287.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

