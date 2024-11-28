Short Interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Expands By 509.2%

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, a growth of 509.2% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GD Culture Group Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ GDC opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. GD Culture Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.18.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

