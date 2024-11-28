Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Expands By 400.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Grafton Group Price Performance
GROUF remained flat at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $12.84.
Grafton Group Company Profile
