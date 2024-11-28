Short Interest in Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Expands By 400.0%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Grafton Group Price Performance

GROUF remained flat at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Grafton Group Company Profile

See Also

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

