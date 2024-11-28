Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Increases By 126.9%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kion Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.57. 20,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.00. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Kion Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

