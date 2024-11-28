Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Declines By 97.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 546,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF remained flat at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

