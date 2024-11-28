Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 42.8%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the October 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance

Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S provides beer, soft drinks, malt beverages, energy drinks, cider/ready to drink, juice, water, and wine and spirits. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, CULT, Lahden Erikois, Vilkmerges, and Lielvardes brands, as well as partnership with brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally.

