Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 42.8%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the October 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ROYUF remained flat at $75.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $89.19.
