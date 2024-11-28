Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Declines By 53.6%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,291,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 15,725,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at C$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.58.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

