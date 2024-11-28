Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Declines By 53.6%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,291,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 31st total of 15,725,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at C$3.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.58.
About Sinch AB (publ)
