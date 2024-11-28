Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Rises By 88.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 14,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after buying an additional 94,263 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

