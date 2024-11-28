Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Down 91.6% in November

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 702,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHPH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 64,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,357. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

