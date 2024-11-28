Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.99 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 49.27 ($0.62). Siemens Energy shares last traded at GBX 48.91 ($0.62), with a volume of 9,283,482 shares.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

