Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 2,180.0% in November

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 2,180.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sika Price Performance
Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,505. Sika has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.
Sika Company Profile
