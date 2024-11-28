Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 2,180.0% in November

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 2,180.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,505. Sika has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

