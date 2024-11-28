Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the October 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simpple Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of SPPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 470,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Simpple has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

