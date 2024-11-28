Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 351.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,399.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BLCN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 11,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

