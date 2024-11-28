Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,850. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.