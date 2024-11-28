SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 3,209.6% in November

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,600 shares, a growth of 3,209.6% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SoftBank Group stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

