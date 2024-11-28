SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Up 3,209.6% in November

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,600 shares, a growth of 3,209.6% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Up 0.8 %
SoftBank Group stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
