Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,761. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

