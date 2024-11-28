Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Stake Boosted by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,904 shares during the period. Southern California Bancorp accounts for approximately 8.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.15% of Southern California Bancorp worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,604 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 51,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,547. The firm has a market cap of $572.30 million, a P/E ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 0.74. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

