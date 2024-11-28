Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 283996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

