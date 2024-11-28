SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 353,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 153,938 shares.The stock last traded at $99.84 and had previously closed at $100.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

