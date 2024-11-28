Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,357,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,386,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

