Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $12.93. Stellantis shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 1,933,711 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

